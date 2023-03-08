Celebrating the inspirational women of Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough on International Women's Day

1 . Inspirational: Claire and Lauren Holmes

Claire and Lauren Holmes continue to campaign for justice nearly 37 years after their sister Collette Gallacher’s life was cruelly snatched away from her by Adam Stein. Collette, six, was abducted on her way to a bus stop by Stein in February 1986 before she was raped, murdered and her lifeless body bundled into his attic, where she was left for days while locals searched for her. Stein has been released from prison and recalled twice – but Collette’s family feel they have been left in the dark about his new crimes. They successfully campaigned alongside this newspaper for Stein to be placed on the sex offenders’ register back in 2021. But the fight goes on as they continue to campaign for greater transparency. They want full transparency for victims, families and the public when a convicted murderer is released from prison, and if recalled for further crimes. They also want any offender who has committed sexual crimes against children prior to the creation of the sex offenders’ register to be added on to it for public protection. Speaking at a recent meeting of Corby Town Council, Claire said: "We will continue to fight and campaign, not only for justice for Collette but also public protection.”

Photo: National World