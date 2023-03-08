Celebrating the inspirational women of Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough on International Women's Day
Taking a look at the local ladies who are making a difference in our communities
By Stephanie Weaver
2 minutes ago
In celebration of International Women’s Day, we are shining a light on some of the inspirational ladies making a difference in our communities.
International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.
And our towns are not short of women who have some incredible achievements to their name, including a scientist who helped produce one of the life-saving Covid vaccinations, the sisters who continue to campaign in memory of their sister who was raped and murdered aged just six and Great Britain’s first black female athlete.
Scroll down to read about these amazing women and why we think they should be celebrated on International Women’s Day.
1. Inspirational: Claire and Lauren Holmes
Claire and Lauren Holmes continue to campaign for justice nearly 37 years after their sister Collette Gallacher’s life was cruelly snatched away from her by Adam Stein. Collette, six, was abducted on her way to a bus stop by Stein in February 1986 before she was raped, murdered and her lifeless body bundled into his attic, where she was left for days while locals searched for her. Stein has been released from prison and recalled twice – but Collette’s family feel they have been left in the dark about his new crimes.
They successfully campaigned alongside this newspaper for Stein to be placed on the sex offenders’ register back in 2021. But the fight goes on as they continue to campaign for greater transparency. They want full transparency for victims, families and the public when a convicted murderer is released from prison, and if recalled for further crimes. They also want any offender who has committed sexual crimes against children prior to the creation of the sex offenders’ register to be added on to it for public protection. Speaking at a recent meeting of Corby Town Council, Claire said: "We will continue to fight and campaign, not only for justice for Collette but also public protection.”
Just weeks ago Kettering’s Mae Stephens was working on the checkouts at the town’s Northfield Avenue Asda. The 19-year-old regularly posted clips of herself singing at home on TikTok, often getting a few thousand views online. But now she’s signed to a record label and her alt-pop bop was recently BBC Radio One’s tune of the week after one video went viral. Her rapid rise to fame came after she shared a snippet of ‘If We Ever Broke Up’, described as the ‘perfect kiss-off to an ex’, which was viewed by more than 10 million people worldwide. She’s now a global sensation but says she’ll always remember where her music career started – and she would love to do a big gig in Kettering
Fifty years ago she was a shy schoolgirl in Kettering. Today, she's Dame Sarah Gilbert because the scientist, who grew up and went to school in the town, was given a damehood for her incredible work on the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine which has saved thousands of lives around the world. The Oxford Professor of Vaccinology received the award for services to science and public health development in Covid vaccine development in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021. Prof Gilbert attended Park Road Junior School before passing her 11+ to gain a place at the selective Kettering High School for Girls in Lewis Road in 1973, where she passed nine O-Levels and played the oboe in the school's orchestra. Since her rise to fame in recent times, Prof Gilbert has won the prestigious Albert Medal, putting her name alongside people such as Stephen Hawking and Marie Curie. Her work was also marked with a stone in Kettering's historical timeline in the Market Place
Anita Neil of Wellingborough was Britain's first black female Olympian. She represented Great Britain at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico at the age of 18 in the 100m and the 4x100m relay and went on to compete in the Munich games in 1972. But it wasn't until more than 50 years after she competed in Mexico that the British Olympic Association confirmed she was Great Britain's first black female Olympic athlete. She has since been given the honour of Freewoman of Wellingborough in recognition of her place in UK athletics history