Celebrating 20 years of Higham Ferrers tourism programme

Volunteers supporting a partnership to boost tourism and business have celebrated the project’s 20th anniversary.

Higham Ferrers Tourism, Business and Community Partnership, which has helped shape life in the town, has marked two decades of community service.

Millions of hours of volunteer work have been devoted to projects to entertain and educate residents and visitors, preserving the town’s unique history.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Higham Ferrers Tourism l-r Liz Brown, a former chairman, Liz Barnatt, the current chairman, Mayor Nigel Brown, former treasurer Simon Wiles and committee member Carol Fitzgerald.

The partnership was the brainchild of the late Cllr Anna Sauntson, a councillor with more than 35 years’ service and three-time Mayor of Higham.

Founder member, Pam Whiting said: “The Tourism Committee was the brainchild of Anna. Anyone who knew Anna knew that she was interested in heritage. She wanted people to visit, and we have to thank her for putting Higham Ferrers on the map.”

Anna researched what Higham Ferrers-born Archbishop of Canterbury Henry Chichele meant to the town.

Partnership members and their guests gathered at The Duchy Barn Garden to raise a glass to Cllr Saunston, who died in May 2021, and to toast the group’s achievements.

Gwen Tobin

The Reverend Paul Needle, a member of St Mary’s Church ministry team, said that anyone who knew Anna would have known that she would have achieved what she set her mind to.

Notable projects by the group have included raising funds to restore the town’s five ancient charters and bye laws, partnering with English Heritage to manage the 15th Century Chichele College, funding play equipment for the Saffron Road play area, providing the Christmas trees for retailers as well as the High Street flower troughs throughout the year.

They also hold popular events such as the open gardens and the Higham Sparkle

Former chairman of Higham Ferrers Tourism, Business and Community Partnership Liz Brown unveiled a plaque thanking donors and all involved in helping to transform The Duchy Barn Garden from the overgrown jungle to the peaceful, beautiful haven it is today.

Carol Fitzgerald officially opens The Saracens Head service bar in The Duchy Barn Garden.

Gwen Tobin, a another former chairman, added: “ The town has a marvellous heritage to be proud of. The things that keeps us going are the volunteers past and present.”