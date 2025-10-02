Since opening its doors in 2010, The Core has grown to become a hub of creativity, community and opportunity in Corby and beyond.

Over the years it has welcomed visiting professional companies, supported local amateur groups and developed outreach and education programmes to engage young people in the arts.

Joe Flavin, director of The Core, said: “Turning 15 is a huge milestone for us, and a real testament to the passion of our community, staff and artists."

In celebration of the theatre’s anniversary, we’ve taken a look back in our archives and found some great pictures from the past 15 years.

Scroll down and see if you recognise any of the faces who have played a part in the history of this wonderful town centre theatre.

1 . 15 years of The Core at Corby Cube Dress rehearsal of Dance Showcase 2011 - Freya Cameron, Leah Shortland, Rosin Russell and April Carroll (March 2011) Photo: Alan Castle Photo Sales

2 . 15 years of The Core at Corby Cube Opening the full auditorium in The Core theatre (November 2010) Photo: Alan Castle Photo Sales

3 . 15 years of The Core at Corby Cube The Core at Corby Cube 5th birthday celebrations - ladybird craft l-r Rosie Tetlow, 8, Kitty Tetlow, 2, Max Tetlow, 6 Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales