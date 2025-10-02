Since opening its doors in 2010, The Core has grown to become a hub of creativity, community and opportunity in Corby and beyond.
Over the years it has welcomed visiting professional companies, supported local amateur groups and developed outreach and education programmes to engage young people in the arts.
Joe Flavin, director of The Core, said: “Turning 15 is a huge milestone for us, and a real testament to the passion of our community, staff and artists."
In celebration of the theatre’s anniversary, we’ve taken a look back in our archives and found some great pictures from the past 15 years.
Scroll down and see if you recognise any of the faces who have played a part in the history of this wonderful town centre theatre.