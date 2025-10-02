Dress rehearsal for Dance Showcase 2011 at The Core (March 2011)placeholder image
Dress rehearsal for Dance Showcase 2011 at The Core (March 2011)

Celebrating 15 years of The Core at Corby Cube in pictures

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
This year marks a ‘huge milestone’ for The Core at Corby Cube as the theatre celebrates its 15th birthday.

Since opening its doors in 2010, The Core has grown to become a hub of creativity, community and opportunity in Corby and beyond.

Over the years it has welcomed visiting professional companies, supported local amateur groups and developed outreach and education programmes to engage young people in the arts.

Joe Flavin, director of The Core, said: “Turning 15 is a huge milestone for us, and a real testament to the passion of our community, staff and artists."

In celebration of the theatre’s anniversary, we’ve taken a look back in our archives and found some great pictures from the past 15 years.

Scroll down and see if you recognise any of the faces who have played a part in the history of this wonderful town centre theatre.

Dress rehearsal of Dance Showcase 2011 - Freya Cameron, Leah Shortland, Rosin Russell and April Carroll (March 2011)

1. 15 years of The Core at Corby Cube

Dress rehearsal of Dance Showcase 2011 - Freya Cameron, Leah Shortland, Rosin Russell and April Carroll (March 2011) Photo: Alan Castle

Opening the full auditorium in The Core theatre (November 2010)

2. 15 years of The Core at Corby Cube

Opening the full auditorium in The Core theatre (November 2010) Photo: Alan Castle

The Core at Corby Cube 5th birthday celebrations - ladybird craft l-r Rosie Tetlow, 8, Kitty Tetlow, 2, Max Tetlow, 6

3. 15 years of The Core at Corby Cube

The Core at Corby Cube 5th birthday celebrations - ladybird craft l-r Rosie Tetlow, 8, Kitty Tetlow, 2, Max Tetlow, 6 Photo: Alison Bagley

Corby's Got Talent: (front l-r) Shanics Olton and Jevael Holgate, (World Matters) at The Core (March 2011)

4. 15 years of The Core at Corby Cube

Corby's Got Talent: (front l-r) Shanics Olton and Jevael Holgate, (World Matters) at The Core (March 2011) Photo: Kit Mallin

