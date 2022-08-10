Celebrate Wicksteed Park centenary with boat races and giant veg contest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being invited to join in with Wicksteed Park’s centenary celebrations by enjoying a free-to-enter regatta and family fun day on Saturday, August 20.

The event has been inspired by the first regatta held on the park’s lake, in August 1921, three months after the park was opened by founder Charles Wicksteed.

As well as boating and races, there will be a free-to-enter baking and vegetable showdown competitions, a traditional village fete and children’s entertainment.

Wicky Bear and the lake at Wicksteed Park, Kettering

Wicksteed Park activities coordinator Ruth Rignall said: “We are appealing for people to show off their creativity and skills in this classic village fête baking competition and also reintroducing a classic community competition, in the vegetable showdown.”

The event, which starts at midday, will give people the opportunity to go out on the lake in a boat (charges apply), enjoy boat races and relax to the sound of a silver band.

Categories in the baking competition are best biscuit, party cakes – boat themed, and picnic cakes.

People with impressive veg will be able to enter showdown classes with ‘giant’, ‘perfectly imperfect’ and ‘flawless’ categories.

The regatta in 1921at Wicksteed Park

Prizes will be awarded in all categories. Entry forms must be submitted by Wednesday, August 17.

To enter, contact the community and heritage department at Wicksteed Park by emailing [email protected] for an entry form and a list of criteria.

On the regatta day car parking charges will apply as usual. Further information on the Regatta is available by going to https://wicksteedpark.org/events/55788.