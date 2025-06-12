Celebrate Summer Solstice with Harborough Singers concert at Fotheringhay Church
The singers will present a programme of music for midsummer, themed around sonnets and verse.
Appropriately, Shakespeare’s glorious words from A Midsummer Night’s Dream will feature in several settings, including Sarah Quartel’s beautiful ‘I know a bank where the wild thyme blows’, and Paterson’s magical ‘Lullaby to Titania’.
Biblical settings will include Dove’s ‘Seek him that maketh the Seven Stars’, Howell’s ‘Like as the Hart’ and Bairstow’s ‘I sat down’, with words from the Song of Soloman.
The evening begins at 6pm and is a repeat visit to Fotheringhay for the Harborough Singers, whose similar ‘song and strawberries’ concert was a sell-out here last year.
Tickets are £16 and include a glass of bubbles (prosecco or elderflower) and strawberries.
More information is available from www.harboroughsingers.com or by calling 07581 341957.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.