Celebrate Summer Solstice with Harborough Singers concert at Fotheringhay Church

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:37 BST

Celebrate the Summer Solstice on Saturday, June 21 by joining the Harborough Singers at Fotheringhay Church for an evening of song, strawberries and a glass of fizz.

The singers will present a programme of music for midsummer, themed around sonnets and verse.

Appropriately, Shakespeare’s glorious words from A Midsummer Night’s Dream will feature in several settings, including Sarah Quartel’s beautiful ‘I know a bank where the wild thyme blows’, and Paterson’s magical ‘Lullaby to Titania’.

Biblical settings will include Dove’s ‘Seek him that maketh the Seven Stars’, Howell’s ‘Like as the Hart’ and Bairstow’s ‘I sat down’, with words from the Song of Soloman.

The concert is on Saturday, June 21
The concert is on Saturday, June 21

The evening begins at 6pm and is a repeat visit to Fotheringhay for the Harborough Singers, whose similar ‘song and strawberries’ concert was a sell-out here last year.

Tickets are £16 and include a glass of bubbles (prosecco or elderflower) and strawberries.

More information is available from www.harboroughsingers.com or by calling 07581 341957.

