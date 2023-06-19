Celebrate summer solstice this week at Kettering midsummer market
A special charity market will be held in Kettering on Wednesday (June 21) to celebrate the longest evening of the year.
The summer solstice will be marked with a midsummer market from 5pm to 9pm to support local charities, community and voluntary groups in the town.
Kettering Town Council is organising the event, which will see the Market Place filled with stalls as well as live music from local folk duos Steve Marlow and Lucy Brown.
There will also be free cycle servicing from Brightwayz, a smoothie bike making fruity drinks and the local fire engine.
Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “We have had such a great response to the market so far – we are now fully booked with stalls. There is a brilliant range of different groups attending, so there will be something for everyone.
“Charities and groups will be recruiting volunteers, selling gifts and merchandise and raising awareness of what they are doing to help the town. So come along and support your local community while enjoying the summer evening.”
The community groups attending are:
First Responders
YouthWorks
KCU
Mind Kettering
U3A
BHVA Axis Hub CIC
Kettering Wombles
Grow Wildlife
Miriam Lee memorial fund for Cardiac Risk in the Young
1101 Kettering Air Cadets
Accommodation Concern
The Lighthouse Centre
Friends of the Gallery
Kettering Complementary Therapy Group
Northants Badger Group
En-fold
The Compassionate Friends
The Air Ambulance
Citizens Advice Bureau
Kettering Kosmos WI
HomeStart Kettering
Hi Street
Parkinsons UK Kettering
Guide Dogs & RNLI