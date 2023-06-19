A special charity market will be held in Kettering on Wednesday (June 21) to celebrate the longest evening of the year.

The summer solstice will be marked with a midsummer market from 5pm to 9pm to support local charities, community and voluntary groups in the town.

Kettering Town Council is organising the event, which will see the Market Place filled with stalls as well as live music from local folk duos Steve Marlow and Lucy Brown.

Market Place, Kettering

There will also be free cycle servicing from Brightwayz, a smoothie bike making fruity drinks and the local fire engine.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “We have had such a great response to the market so far – we are now fully booked with stalls. There is a brilliant range of different groups attending, so there will be something for everyone.

“Charities and groups will be recruiting volunteers, selling gifts and merchandise and raising awareness of what they are doing to help the town. So come along and support your local community while enjoying the summer evening.”

The community groups attending are:

First Responders

YouthWorks

KCU

Mind Kettering

U3A

BHVA Axis Hub CIC

Kettering Wombles

Grow Wildlife

Miriam Lee memorial fund for Cardiac Risk in the Young

1101 Kettering Air Cadets

Accommodation Concern

The Lighthouse Centre

Friends of the Gallery

Kettering Complementary Therapy Group

Northants Badger Group

En-fold

The Compassionate Friends

The Air Ambulance

Citizens Advice Bureau

Kettering Kosmos WI

HomeStart Kettering

Hi Street

Parkinsons UK Kettering