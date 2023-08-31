Celebrate heritage, nature and culture at Stanwick Lakes at the launch of the Nene Valley Festival

Celebrate heritage, nature and culture at Stanwick Lakes on September 9 and 10 at the launch of the Nene Valley Festival.

The Nene Valley Festival celebrates the natural and historic assets of this beautiful part of the county over a nine-day programme of events, encouraging residents and visitors to explore and immerse themselves in the wonders of the Nene Valley.

Visit Stanwick Lakes for the Nene Valley Festival on September 9 and 10 with a whole array of family fun activities across the site with plenty for people to discover and explore.

There will be plenty to see and do at Stanwick Lakes on September 9 and 10, such as the Bifrost Guard Viking re-enactment camp

Visit a Bronze Age camp and watch how jewellery and bronze tools were made, immerse yourself in Viking camp life with have-a-go crafts and watch the

resident blacksmith forge historic replicas and discover the rich heritage of Stanwick Lakes - the Iron Age Roundhouse, Bronze Age Round Barrow,

Weavers Barn and Heritage Museum.

Make sure to go and watch the Big Bronze Age Boat Build continue to take shape.

Explore nature and become a Nature Detective - learn all about the birds, butterflies and plants of Stanwick Lakes, as well as nature themed crafts for

the younger visitors.

Collect a Nene Valley Explorer badge by participating in any Nene Valley festival activity, available from any participating locations.

Admire a range of beautiful artwork and meet the artists through the Northants Open Studios exhibition ‘Wings and Waves’ in the Visitor Centre, including several additional pop-up displays and interactive demonstrations of artists at work.

The cafe will also be open offering a selection of tasty savouries and sweets made with local products and produce, celebrating the wonderful variety of food produced in and around the Nene Valley.

Further activities will also be taking place throughout the month, including a free Sounds of Nature cycle trail between Stanwick Lakes and the Nene

Wetlands Wildlife Trust Visitor Centre at Rushden Lakes.

This family event at Stanwick Lakes is free to attend, although some craft activities will incur a small charge and standard car parking charges apply.