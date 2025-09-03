CCTV released after self-service till prised open in Kettering Aldi burglary
Then four photos are from the supermarket in Stanier Close after a burglary at about 4.40pm on Thursday, August 28.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At about 4.40pm on Thursday, August 28, a man approached an unstaffed till in Aldi. He used a tool to prise open the till, took a quantity of cash and left the store.
“It's believed another man was trying to distract staff at another checkout as the offence took place.
“Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”
Please quote incident number 25000507594 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.