A CCTV image of a man who Northants Police would like to speak to has been released.

Officers are investigating an incident in Brook Street, Raunds.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Wednesday, October 2, between 10.40am and 10.50am.

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000589085 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”