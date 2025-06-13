CCTV re-appeal after charity box robbery from Wellingborough Post Office

Detectives investigating a robbery at Wellingborough Post Office in the town’s Sheep Street, have issued two new CCTV images of a man they still need to identify.

The incident took place between 5pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 27, when a man entered the Post Office, threatened staff with a weapon, stole various items including charity boxes, and then left the premises.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Prior to the robbery, it is believed the man visited Greggs in the Swansgate Shopping Centre, in the company of another man, when items were stolen and damage caused to the fridges.

“Detectives believe this man may have links to the Northampton area after he asked members of the public for the easiest way to get back to the county town.

CCTV issued by Northants Police of a man in Wellingborough/Northants Police

“If this is you, or you recognise the man in the images, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”

Please quote incident number 25000306746 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

A second person – a 29-year-old man from Northampton, arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.