CCTV pictures of three men wanted by police after motorcycle nuisance leads to damage at Corby nature reserve

CCTV pictures - motorcycle nuisance in Stamford Road, Corby/Northants Police

Northants Police officers have released CCTV images of three people they would like to identify following incidents of motorcycle nuisance in Stamford Road, Corby.

The incidents happened at the nature reserve between 8am on Sunday, November 24, and 5pm on Sunday, January 5, when the riders of motorcycles caused damage to the area.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The people in the images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000735314 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”