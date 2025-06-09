CCTV pictures issued in search for men who threatened Corby cabbie with knife after stealing from BP garage

CCTV pictures have been issued in the investigation to find three men who threatened a Corby cabbie with a knife after stealing items from a garage.

Officers from Northants Police are appealing for help to identify three men they believe may have information regarding an incident in which a taxi driver was threatened.

The incident took place between 2am and 2.30am Sunday, March 30, when a taxi driver was asked to drive his passengers to the BP Garage in Cottingham Road.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Upon arrival, the passengers exited the vehicle and approached the night-time service window to buy drinks, but took items from outside the garage, including firewood, anti-freeze and coal.

CCTV pictures of three men Northants Police would like to locate/Northants Police

“However, when the taxi driver challenged them, one produced a small, bladed item, and threatened him. He then drove them towards Cottingham, where they got out of the vehicle and ran away.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/IY8Xu and https://orlo.uk/2WYPm

Please quote incident number 25000185815 when providing any information.