CCTV picture released by police investigating sexual assault of woman in Kettering

By Alison Bagley
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:11 BST

A CCTV picture has been released by police investigating the sexual assault of woman in Kettering.

Officers have released the image of a man they wish to speak following an incident in Horsemarket, Kettering.

Between 4.30pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday, May 7, a man sexually assaulted a woman by touching her inappropriately.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

CCTV image of a man Northants Police would like to speak to after an incident in Kettering Horsemarket/Northants PoliceCCTV image of a man Northants Police would like to speak to after an incident in Kettering Horsemarket/Northants Police
CCTV image of a man Northants Police would like to speak to after an incident in Kettering Horsemarket/Northants Police

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/81fDU and https://orlo.uk/Zlj0b

“Please quote incident number 25000267321 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

