CCTV picture released after man exposes himself in Wellingborough pub

CCTV images have been released by Northamptonshire Police after an incident at a Wellingborough pub when a man indecently exposed himself.

A group of men who had been causing 'issues' had been in a pub in Church Street on Wednesday, February 2.

Northants Police has appealed for men seen in the pictures to come forward with information about the incident.

The CCTV images issued by Northants Police

A spokesman said: "Police officers have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to as they may have information which could assist us with an investigation into an indecent exposure in Wellingborough.

"The incident happened in Church Street on Wednesday, February 2, between 11pm and 11.20pm, when a group of men were causing issues inside the pub and one of them indecently exposed himself.

"The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000066287."

The men in the CCTV images may have information that is useful to the investigation