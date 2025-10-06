CCTV of men with crowbars released following Wellingborough attempted burglary
The two men seen in the images are wearing hoods but can be seen on the CCTV footage from Friday, September 26.
Police say the CCTV the men were seen to be attempting to break into a property using crowbars.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to following an attempted burglary in Winstanley Road, Wellingborough.
The incident happened on Friday, September 26, between 6am and 7am, when the offenders were seen to be attempting to break into a property using crowbars.
“The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000566250 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”