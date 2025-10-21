CCTV issued by police after woman spat at outside Kettering Sainsbury's

Police officers have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to following an assault in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

The incident happened on Tuesday, October 7, at about 12.55pm, when a woman was spat at near the cashpoint outside Sainsbury’s.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The woman in the images could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000590650 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”