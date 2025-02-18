CCTV issued after man punched unconscious in Kettering nightclub

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify following an assault at a nightclub in Ebenezer Place, Kettering.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 8, between 1.15am and 1.45am, when a man was punched in the jaw and knocked out for a short period of time.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000728110 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

