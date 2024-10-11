CCTV issued after Kettering burglary at home in busy main road
The burglary in Northampton Road took place shortly after 3.50pm on Wednesday, October 2 when the house was broken into and property stolen.
Members of the public have been asked if they recognise two people seen on CCTV.
A spokeswoman from Northants Police said: “Officers investigating a residential burglary believe they may have information which could assist them.
“Shortly after 3.50pm on Wednesday, October 2, a residential address in Northampton Road, Kettering, was broken into and property stolen.
“Officers believe the man and woman in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Quote incident number 24000588490 when providing any information.