Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A CCTV image of two people seen in doorbell footage has been issued by Northants Police investigating a burglary in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary in Northampton Road took place shortly after 3.50pm on Wednesday, October 2 when the house was broken into and property stolen.

Members of the public have been asked if they recognise two people seen on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman from Northants Police said: “Officers investigating a residential burglary believe they may have information which could assist them.

CCTV issued by Northants Police

“Shortly after 3.50pm on Wednesday, October 2, a residential address in Northampton Road, Kettering, was broken into and property stolen.

“Officers believe the man and woman in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Quote incident number 24000588490 when providing any information.