CCTV issued after burglary at Greggs drive-thru in Wellingborough

A CCTV image of a man has been issued by police after a burglary at a Wellingborough branch of Greggs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary took place at the drive-thru Greggs store sometime between 4.20am on Wednesday, October 1, and 9am on Thursday, October 2.

Entry into the shop – located in Dennington Road, close to London Road – was forced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the burglary.

Greggs Wellingborough CCTV image released by Northants Police after burglary/Northants Police

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened at the Greggs store between 4.20am on Wednesday, October 1, and 9am on Thursday, October 2, when entry to the shop was forced.

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000578421 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”