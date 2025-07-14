CCTV images issued after woman bit on leg by Dachshund outside Kettering shop

CCTV images have been issued by Northants Police after a woman was bitten on her leg by a Dachshund outside a Kettering shop.

Police officers have released images of a man they wish to identify in connection with an incident outside the Co-op in London Road , Kettering .

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened between 11am and 11.45am on Sunday, June 15, when a brown Dachshund dog bit a woman on her leg. “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. “Please quote the reference number 25000346968 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”