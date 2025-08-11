CCTV image released following a theft of customer's purse from Kettering shop

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak following a theft inside a shop in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place between 1.15pm and 2pm on Tuesday, July 15, a customer had their purse stolen while inside the AGE UK shop in Stamford Road.

As well as containing cash, the purse belonging to the customer contained an ID card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.

CCTV image released by Northants Police following the theft of a purse in Kettering/Northants Police

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 25000416074 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”