CCTV image released following a theft of customer's purse from Kettering shop
The incident took place between 1.15pm and 2pm on Tuesday, July 15, a customer had their purse stolen while inside the AGE UK shop in Stamford Road.
As well as containing cash, the purse belonging to the customer contained an ID card.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.
“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
“Please quote incident number 25000416074 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”