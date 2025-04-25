CCTV image issued after Kettering High Street assaults
An incident took place on Thursday, March 6, at about 7pm with the image captured near the former Gala Bingo centre and the Geek Retreat.
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak to after two assaults.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Thursday, March 6, at about 7pm, when two people were allegedly assaulted.
“Officers are keen to locate the woman pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation, and are urging her to make contact. Anyone with any information relating to her whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000170934 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”