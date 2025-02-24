CCTV image issued after Corby shop sex assault using mobile phone

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST
A CCTV image has been released by police of a man they wish to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted at a shop in Corby.

The incident happened in Alexandra Road on Monday, February 10, between 4.25pm and 4.40pm, when a man was seen using a mobile phone to record the woman inappropriately.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000089051 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

