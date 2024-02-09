Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a break-in at a Wellingborough pub.

The incident took place between 5am and 6am on Thursday, February 1, when an unknown offender broke into the Ock ‘n’ Dough in Farm Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

CCTV image supplied by Northants Police

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.