CCTV image could be clue to early morning Wellingborough pub break-in
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a break-in at a Wellingborough pub.
The incident took place between 5am and 6am on Thursday, February 1, when an unknown offender broke into the Ock ‘n’ Dough in Farm Road.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 24000064867 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”