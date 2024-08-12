CCTV clues to Rushden High Street 'drug dealers' seen popping wheelies on e-bikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public have been asked by Northants Police for their help to identify three hooded men on e-bikes after what is believed to be a drug deal in Rushden.

CCTV images of the group of males on e-bikes allegedly seen ‘dealing drugs’ in High Street have been released by officers today (August 12).

In the pictures one of the men is popping a wheelie as the gang headed towards Asda and the Washbrook Road area.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Tuesday, May 14, between 7pm and 8pm, when a group of males on e-bikes were seen dealing drugs off Washbrook Road in Rushden before cycling off.

CCTV pictures showing High Street, Rushden close to its junction with John Clark Way/Northants Police

“The males in the images, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000282859 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."