News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

CCTV clue to Wellingborough town centre attempted burglary

CCTV pictures have been released

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:18pm

CCTV images of a man who may have information about an attempted burglary in Tithe Barn Road, Wellingborough have been released.

Northants Police has released an image of a man caught on camera between 5pm and 5.15pm on Tuesday, February 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At around the same time a man attempted to gain access to a ground floor flat in Tithe Barn Road.

CCTV
CCTV
CCTV
Most Popular

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.