CCTV images of a man who may have information about an attempted burglary in Tithe Barn Road, Wellingborough have been released.

Northants Police has released an image of a man caught on camera between 5pm and 5.15pm on Tuesday, February 28.

At around the same time a man attempted to gain access to a ground floor flat in Tithe Barn Road.

CCTV

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”