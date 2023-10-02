News you can trust since 1897
CCTV clue to theft and assault which left Kettering shop owner injured

The incident took place last month
By Alison Bagley
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman who is wanted over a theft and assault which left a Kettering shop owner injured.

The white woman, with long dark hair, was captured by security cameras in Newland Street at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 13.

During the incident a shop worker sprained her ankle after being assaulted when she challenged a thief.

CCTV image from a shop in Newland Street KetteringCCTV image from a shop in Newland Street Kettering
Northants Police believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: “The incident took place at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 13, when a woman entered the shop in Newland Street, and hid cans of alcohol in her clothing. When challenged, she opened the door forcibly, causing the shop owner to sprain her ankle.”

They are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch with Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.