CCTV clue to theft and assault which left Kettering shop owner injured

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman who is wanted over a theft and assault which left a Kettering shop owner injured.

The white woman, with long dark hair, was captured by security cameras in Newland Street at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 13.

During the incident a shop worker sprained her ankle after being assaulted when she challenged a thief.

CCTV image from a shop in Newland Street Kettering

Northants Police believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: “The incident took place at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 13, when a woman entered the shop in Newland Street, and hid cans of alcohol in her clothing. When challenged, she opened the door forcibly, causing the shop owner to sprain her ankle.”