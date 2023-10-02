CCTV clue to theft and assault which left Kettering shop owner injured
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman who is wanted over a theft and assault which left a Kettering shop owner injured.
The white woman, with long dark hair, was captured by security cameras in Newland Street at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 13.
During the incident a shop worker sprained her ankle after being assaulted when she challenged a thief.
Northants Police believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
A police spokesman said: “The incident took place at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 13, when a woman entered the shop in Newland Street, and hid cans of alcohol in her clothing. When challenged, she opened the door forcibly, causing the shop owner to sprain her ankle.”
They are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch with Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.