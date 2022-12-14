CCTV clue to pregnant shop worker slammed against desk by robber in Kettering

A pregnant shop worker was slammed against a counter when robber posing as a customer tried to steal a phone.

Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify in connection with the incident at CEX in Gold Street, Kettering.

The incident took place on Sunday, November 13, between 12.20pm and 12.35pm.

Police would like to speak to a man caught on CCTV

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Sunday, November 13, between 12.20pm and 12.35pm, when a man entered CEX and asked to look at a phone.

“As it was shown to him, he grabbed the phone, causing the pregnant member of staff to be slammed against the desk.”

