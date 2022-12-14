CCTV clue to pregnant shop worker slammed against desk by robber in Kettering
Police are looking for a man caught on CCTV in connection with an incident that took place on Sunday, November 13
A pregnant shop worker was slammed against a counter when robber posing as a customer tried to steal a phone.
Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify in connection with the incident at CEX in Gold Street, Kettering.
The incident took place on Sunday, November 13, between 12.20pm and 12.35pm.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Sunday, November 13, between 12.20pm and 12.35pm, when a man entered CEX and asked to look at a phone.
“As it was shown to him, he grabbed the phone, causing the pregnant member of staff to be slammed against the desk.”
The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.