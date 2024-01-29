Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants Police has released images of two men who they believe may have information about a theft and an assault which occurred at Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

The incident took place between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 13, when two men entered the store and put £120 of alcohol into a basket before attempting to leave without payment.

When challenged by a member of security, they pushed him to the floor and left.

Northants Police would like to speak to the men in the CCTV pictures/Northants Police

Northants Police said: “Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”