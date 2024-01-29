CCTV clue to Kettering Sainsbury's theft and assault after alcohol taken
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northants Police has released images of two men who they believe may have information about a theft and an assault which occurred at Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road, Kettering.
The incident took place between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 13, when two men entered the store and put £120 of alcohol into a basket before attempting to leave without payment.
When challenged by a member of security, they pushed him to the floor and left.
Northants Police said: “Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Please quote incident number 24000026560 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.