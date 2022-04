CCTV pictures may hold the clue to a Kettering robbery after a wallet and phone were stolen.

The incident in Rockingham Road, near William Street, took place between 8pm on Saturday, April 23, and 3.30am the following morning.

Police officers have released images of a man they wish to speak to.

The CCTV images