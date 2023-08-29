News you can trust since 1897
CCTV clue to Kettering bank card theft and fraud

The card had been stolen from a Kettering pub
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

Police have urged people to help them identify a woman pictured on CCTV as they investigate the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card.

Officers say the woman may have information about the theft of the card from a customer’s bag at The Woolcomber in St John’s Road, Kettering.

The card was used to withdraw £250 from a nearby cash machine on Thursday, August 3.

CCTV image released by Northants PoliceCCTV image released by Northants Police
CCTV image released by Northants Police
It is thought the woman, wearing a smart dress and shoes, could be able to help police.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for help to identify a woman they believe may have information regarding the theft and subsequent fraudulent use of a bank card.

“Between 8.30pm and 8.40pm on Thursday, August 3, a woman had her bank card stolen from her handbag inside a public house in St John’s Road. The bank card was subsequently used to withdraw £250 from a nearby cash machine.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the woman in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for her, or anyone who may recognise her, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000481884.