CCTV clue to Good Samaritan at Corby rape incident

Members of the public are being asked to identify a man who came to the aid of a rape victim.

The man and a passing lorry driver helped and stayed with the woman while she waited for emergency services to arrive at the scene in Long Croft Road, Little Stanion.

Police were alerted to the serious sexual assault, which police are treating as rape, that took place at about 12.50am on Sunday, March 27.

Do you recognise this good Samaritan?

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to identify the man in the image, who is believed to be local to the Corby or Little Stanion area, to thank him for his assistance and to see if he has any information which could assist with their ongoing investigation.”

The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.