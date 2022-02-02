CCTV clue to early morning suspicious incidents in Higham Ferrers
The incidents took place in the early hours of Thursday, January 27
Police have released a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak to after several incidents of 'suspicious activity' in Higham Ferrers.
Reports were made of a man trying to get into people's homes and cars in William Steele Way, off Midland Road.
The incidents took place on Thursday, January 27, at about 3am.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The incidents happened on Thursday, January 27, at about 3am, when a man tried to gain access to a number of properties and vehicles in the area.
"Officers are also requesting members of the public in the area to check any CCTV or doorbell footage they may have.
"Anyone who recognises the man in the image should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000051958."