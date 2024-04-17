Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after incidents of vehicle interference in Corby.

A man was seen trying car door handles in the Rockingham Road area this Monday (April 15) between 10.20pm and 11pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”