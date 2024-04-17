CCTV clue to Corby car crime spree
The image was captured on CCTV
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after incidents of vehicle interference in Corby.
A man was seen trying car door handles in the Rockingham Road area this Monday (April 15) between 10.20pm and 11pm.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Quote incident number 24000220066.