CCTV clue to assault and theft at Kettering Tesco Express

The incident took place on March 19

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST

Two men caught on camera in a Kettering petrol station convenience store are being sought by Northamptonshire Police.

The CCTV images have been released by officers who believe the two men may have information about an incident at Tesco Express in Windmill Avenue.

Shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday, March 19, two males were challenged as they attempted to leave the store without paying for goods.

Two men were caught on CCTVTwo men were caught on CCTV
A Northants Police spokesman said: “An altercation occurred and the security guard was assaulted. As the men left the store, one picked up a fire extinguisher and threw it through the window causing it to smash.

“Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000168125.