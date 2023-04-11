Two men caught on camera in a Kettering petrol station convenience store are being sought by Northamptonshire Police.

The CCTV images have been released by officers who believe the two men may have information about an incident at Tesco Express in Windmill Avenue.

Shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday, March 19, two males were challenged as they attempted to leave the store without paying for goods.

Two men were caught on CCTV

A Northants Police spokesman said: “An altercation occurred and the security guard was assaulted. As the men left the store, one picked up a fire extinguisher and threw it through the window causing it to smash.

“Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”

