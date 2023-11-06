CCTV clue appeal after assault at Corby's Phoenix Parkway Superdrug
Police investigating an assault inside a shop in Corby’s Phoenix Parkway have released an image of a wanted woman.
The incident took place at Superdrug between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Saturday, October 28, when a woman, who had been seen attempting to remove a security tag, became aggressive.
When challenged, she assaulted a member of staff.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 23000669323 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”