CCTV clue after theft from two Desborough Co-ops and threat with knife

The incident took place on July 20
By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST

A CCTV image has been released following the theft of items from two Desborough Co-op stores and a threat to a member of the public by a man with a knife.

Northants Police officers investigating the theft and knife incident have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to who was seen in Braybrooke Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Thursday, July 20, between 5.30pm and 8pm, when a man stole items from two local Co-op stores before he threatened a member of the public with a knife.

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000449527 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”