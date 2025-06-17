CCTV camera plans for Corby cemetery and two parks by North Northamptonshire Council following rise in anti-social incidents

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:35 BST
Three consultations have been launched by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) on plans to install CCTV cameras in two parks and a cemetery in the north of the county.

The council says public safety is of ‘paramount importance’ to them and due to a rise in anti-social incidents, the authority is proposing CCTV at the following locations:

- Two cameras to be installed at the top and bottom of the main pathway in Coronation Park, Corby

- One solar CCTV tower to be installed in the top car park at Sywell Country Park

Consultations have been launched on CCTV camera plans for Shire Lodge Lawn Cemetery in Corby, Sywell Country Park and Coronation Park in Corby

- One camera is installed in the car park at Shire Lodge cemetery

People are now being asked for their views on whether they agree with the installation of CCTV cameras to help improve safety.

Residents near the proposed locations will also be consulted and informed of the plans.

Cllr Gregory Wilcox, the council’s executive member for communities, said: "Sites like our country parks and cemeteries are well used by residents and it’s important that everyone feels safe when visiting.

"With this in mind, the council are proposing to install CCTV cameras at several locations in communities across North Northamptonshire in the hope of reducing the levels of anti-social behaviour and would welcome residents’ views on the plans.”

Coronation Park is a popular park close to the centre of Corby, managed and owned by North Northants Council (NNC).

Sywell Country Park is also owned by NNC and managed by the country parks and woodlands service. It welcomes more than 300,000 visitors annually.

All three consultations are open until July 13 and can be accessed via North Northamptonshire Council’s consultation hub.

