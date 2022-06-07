CCTV appeal for ‘unknowing’ Wellingborough witness shopper

A woman seen on CCTV in a Wellingborough supermarket may have unknowingly witnessed an incident Northamptonshire Police are investigating.

The potential witness was seen entering Sainsbury’s in Northampton Road, with a man and small child, between 5.15pm and 5.35pm on Monday, May 30.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to identify the woman in the image as a matter of urgency, to see if she has any information which could assist with their ongoing investigation.