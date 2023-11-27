The incident took place on Friday, November 10 just after 7am

Police officers have released images of three men who they believe may have information about an attempted burglary and theft on the Telford Way Industrial Estate in Kettering.

The incident took place between 7.10am and 7.20am on Friday, November 10, when three men entered the Screwfix store in Baron Avenue and while one distracted a member of staff, the other two stole items from the shelves.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

The CCTV images from Screwfix, Kettering /Northants Police

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.