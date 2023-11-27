CCTV appeal - attempted burglary and theft from Kettering Telford Way Screwfix store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers have released images of three men who they believe may have information about an attempted burglary and theft on the Telford Way Industrial Estate in Kettering.
The incident took place between 7.10am and 7.20am on Friday, November 10, when three men entered the Screwfix store in Baron Avenue and while one distracted a member of staff, the other two stole items from the shelves.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 23000696473 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.