CCTV appeal after woman punches occupant at residential robbery in Rushden

By William Carter
Published 28th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 12:18 BST
The incident happened in the early hours of August 3
Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery took place in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, in Chapel House Park Road, Rushden.

Images have been released of a man and a woman police they wish to identify in connection with the Rushden incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident happened on Saturday, August 3, between 3am and 6.30am, when a woman entered an address in the area and once inside, she punched the occupant before stealing items and making off with an unknown man.

“The people in the images could assist police with their enquiries, so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Those who may have information are advised to quote incident number 24000460379 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

