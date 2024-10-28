CCTV appeal after woman punches occupant at residential robbery in Rushden
Images have been released of a man and a woman police they wish to identify in connection with the Rushden incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident happened on Saturday, August 3, between 3am and 6.30am, when a woman entered an address in the area and once inside, she punched the occupant before stealing items and making off with an unknown man.
“The people in the images could assist police with their enquiries, so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Those who may have information are advised to quote incident number 24000460379 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.