CCTV appeal after Wellingborough shop burgled
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man who they want to speak to after a Wellingborough shop was burgled.
Today (February 9) Northants Police appealed for help to identify the man after the incident at a shop in Mill Road, which took place between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, January 7.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating a commercial burglary in Wellingborough are appealing for help to identify him.
“Between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, January 7, a shop in the town’s Mill Road was broken into and officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
“If this is you in the image, or you have information which could help identify him, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”