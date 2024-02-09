Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man who they want to speak to after a Wellingborough shop was burgled.

Today (February 9) Northants Police appealed for help to identify the man after the incident at a shop in Mill Road, which took place between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, January 7.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating a commercial burglary in Wellingborough are appealing for help to identify him.

CCTV image /Northants Police

“Between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, January 7, a shop in the town’s Mill Road was broken into and officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.