Anyone who recognises him should get in touch with police or Crimestoppers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Police has issued an appeal after releasing an image of a man they believe may have information about the theft of a mountain bike in Rushden High Street.

Between 3.30pm and 4pm on Wednesday, November 15, a green Carrera mountain bike was stolen from inside the Asda store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and urge him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

A green Carrera mountain bike was stolen from inside Asda

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.