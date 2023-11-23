CCTV appeal after theft in Rushden High Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northamptonshire Police has issued an appeal after releasing an image of a man they believe may have information about the theft of a mountain bike in Rushden High Street.
Between 3.30pm and 4pm on Wednesday, November 15, a green Carrera mountain bike was stolen from inside the Asda store.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and urge him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
People should quote incident number 23000707641 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.