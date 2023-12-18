CCTV appeal after shop worker assaulted at M&S in Wellingborough
Police officers have released an image of a woman who they believe may have information about an assault at a shop in Wellingborough.
The incident took place at about 2.50pm and 3pm on Monday, December 4, when a woman entered the M&S food store in London Road and attempted to take items without payment.
She was asked to put the items down and leave, which she did, but she returned shortly afterwards and assaulted the store manager, punching her in the chest.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Quote incident number 23000746709.