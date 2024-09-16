CCTV appeal after purse stolen at Rushden Lakes and bank cards used on spending spree

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024
Pictures of two women from CCTV cameras at Rushden Lakes have been released by Northants Police.

The women are believed to have been at the shopping centre at the same time bank cards from a stolen purse were used on a shopping spree on Tuesday, June 25.

Northants Police has shared the photos as part of their investigation.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Do you recognise these women? Officers investigating the theft of a purse at Rushden Lakes, believe they may have information which could assist them.

CCTV from Rushden Lakes/ Northants PoliceCCTV from Rushden Lakes/ Northants Police
CCTV from Rushden Lakes/ Northants Police

“Between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday, June 25, a purse was stolen from a handbag and then the victim’s bank cards were subsequently used fraudulently at the retail centre.

“Officers believe the women in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 24000379360.

