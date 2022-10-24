CCTV appeal after man seen carrying machete in Wellingborough
Police appeal for information
CCTV pictures from a Wellingborough street may show witnesses to a knife incident.
Police have released photos of a group of people in Church Street after an incident on September 25, at about 2.30am, when a man was seen in possession of a machete.
A police spokesman said: “The people in the images may have potentially witnessed the incident and officers would like them to contact us as they may be able to provide us with key information.”
Most Popular
Witnesses should call police on 101.