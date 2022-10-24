News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

CCTV appeal after man seen carrying machete in Wellingborough

Police appeal for information

By Alison Bagley
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

CCTV pictures from a Wellingborough street may show witnesses to a knife incident.

Police have released photos of a group of people in Church Street after an incident on September 25, at about 2.30am, when a man was seen in possession of a machete.

A police spokesman said: “The people in the images may have potentially witnessed the incident and officers would like them to contact us as they may be able to provide us with key information.”

Northants Police has issued the CCTV pictures

Most Popular

Witnesses should call police on 101.