Do you recognise these men?

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to regarding an incident that took place in Corby more than two months ago.

They believe they may be able to assist with enquiries regarding an incident that occurred in Rockingham Road, on Saturday, May 11, between 3am and 6am.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The men in the images, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000277563 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”