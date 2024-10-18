CCTV appeal after girl harassed in Corby’s Elizabeth Street
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a girl was harassed in Corby.
The incident happened on Saturday, September 28, between 4pm and 7pm in Elizabeth Street, Corby.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000582609 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”