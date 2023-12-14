Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants Police has released an image of a man who they believe may have information about a theft from a service station in Raunds.

The incident took place at about 4pm on Thursday, November 9, when a man entered the M&S Food service station shop in London Road and stole £197.58 of food.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.