CCTV appeal after Corby town centre fight and assault

CCTV pictures of several men wanted in connection with a fight and assault of a man in Corby town centre have been issued by Northants Police.

Police officers have released images of five men they wish to speak following an altercation in Corby town centre.

The fight, in which one man was assaulted by a group of people, took place in the early hours of Saturday, September 13, in New Post Office Square.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 3am and 4am on Saturday, September 13, an affray took place in New Post Office Square, in which one man was assaulted by a group of people.

CCTV images issued by Northants Police

“It is believed that several members of the public intervened and officers are asking them to get in touch, along with the men pictured, and anyone else who was in the area between the relevant timings.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ and https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Quote incident number 25000539749 when providing any information.